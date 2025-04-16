Flixton open season with National Village Cup win at home to Thornton-le-Moor

Flixton won their opening game of the season.

​Flixton kicked off their season in style with an eight-wicket victory at home in the preliminary round of the National Village Cup on Sunday.

Home captain Will Hutchinson won the toss, asked Thornton-le-Moor to bat first and soon reduced the Nidderdale League side to 25-3.

Tom Stead (32), keeper Rory Barningham (28) and Thusita Rasanga (30no) pushed the score along to a respectable 186-8 in 40 overs. Pick of the Flixton bowlers was veteran off-spinner Damon Gormley with 4-30.

In reply, Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (64) and Richard Malthouse (21) put on 48 before Damon Gormley rolled back the years with a quality 75no to finish the game 192-2 in just 30.2 overs.

Flixton face another Nidderdale League side West Tanfield at home on Sunday, April 27, 1pm, in the first round.

Ebberston also progressed to the first round of the National Village Cup as their opponents Thornton Watlass conceded.

Jordan Welford’s team host Aldbrough St John in the first round on Sunday April 27.

Seamer lost their preliminary round clash at home to South Milford by six wickets.

Gregg Chadwick top-scored with 61 and Toby Jones added 41 as Seamer were all out for 221 in 36.5 overs.

Milford eased to a winning 222-4 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Forge Valley also went out of the competition at the first stage after a five-wicket defeat at home to Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Gary Gibson hit 56 and skipper Luke Calvert 43no as Valley posted 166-8, and despite a couple of wickets apiece from Steven Bates and Charlie Ionascu Bridge eased to victory.