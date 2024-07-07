Will Hutchinson helped Flixton see off Driffield. Picture by Will Palmer.

Flixton remain top of the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East following a seven-wicket win at home to Driffield 2nds.

Driffield won the toss, chose to bat with opener Owen Goldsworthy hitting a quickfire 66.

Following his departure, wickets fell regularly, only James Richardson (21) and captain Ollie Ezard (21) taking the game to the Flixton bowlers. The innings finished on a below par 164 all out in 48.2 overs. Charlie Colley 4-35 and Ed Hopper 3-23 were the pick of the Flixton bowlers.

In reply, Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (36) and Richard Malthouse (34) put on 69 before Ed Hopper (46no) and Jake Hatton (37no) took control as they made 167-3 in 41.5 overs.