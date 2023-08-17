Folkton & Flixton and Staxton set for AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A title play-off

Staxton swing bowler Dan Outhart could be a key man in Sunday's play-off.

Neither Folkton & Flixton nor Staxton could be separated after 14 league games and will play off for the prestigious shield. Both teams secured wins in the final round of matches to end up on 30 points, ensuring a one game shoot out, to be played at Seamer on Sunday, August 20, to claim victory for 2023. Flixton will also be looking to secure a league and Harburn Cup double after they overcame Scalby in the Linda Goulding Memorial Final.

Prior to the play-off will be the Lloyd Dowson Cup final between Wykeham and Seamer.

Relegated from Division A are Snainton and Ganton who drop into Division B for 2024.

Securing an immediate return to the top flight are Division B champs Ebberston, who finished six points clear of runners-up Brompton.

Filey, who won the championship as recently as 2018, and six-time league champions Forge Valley suffered relegation into Division C.

Sherburn lifted the Division C crown for the first time since 1998 to return to Division B with Wykeham joining them after finishing just two points behind.