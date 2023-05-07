News you can trust since 1882
Folkton & Flixton battle hard for win at Beverley Town 2nds

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship (East) Folkton & Flixton gained a four-wicket success away at Beverley 2nds on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Folkton & Flixton captain Harry Walmsley won the toss and had little hesitation in asking the home side to bat first in overcast conditions.

That decision paid off with Beverley losing wickets regularly, limping to 119 all out in the 50th and last over, only Anthony Spence (39 from 96 balls) showing any resistance, the home side losing their final five wickets for just 26 runs.

Elliot Hatton took 3 for 17 and was well backed up by Connor Stephenson (2-24) and Rehaan Shyamsundar (2-30) who took two wickets each, while Jack Stephenson and Charlie Colley both bowled solid spells of 1-27 in seven overs and 1-19 in 10 overs respectively.

The Flixton reply followed in similar fashion with runs hard to come by and wickets falling, reduced to 67 for 5 and 89 for 6.

Harry Walmsley struck 23 and Connor Stephenson and Elliot Hatton chipped in with 19 apiece.

But it was the seventh-wicket pairing of Jake Hatton (12no) and Rehaan Shyamsundar (13no) who held their nerve, seeing the visitors over the line with over 10 overs and four wickets in hand, sharing an undefeated stand of 32.

This coming Saturday Folkton & Flixton will be playing at home to Brandesburton.

