Having won the toss and elected to bat, Easingwold captain Tom Wilson led the way with 78, backed up by keeper Kyle Waite with 77.
Late hitting by Zak Wilson (45) took the home total to a highly respectable 260-9.
Max Harland was the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 4 for 68.
Harry Walmsley took control of the Flixton reply with a cultured 88, backed up by Jake Hatton (46no) and Elliot Hatton (43) to register a hard-fought and entertaining victory, finishing on 262-6 with an over to spare.
Next week Flixton entertain Pickering in a local derby.