Folkton & Flixton CC net fifth YPLN Championship win in a row on the road at Easingwold

Having secured the Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A title in mid-week, Folkton & Flixton CC recorded their fifth win in as many weeks, away at Easingwold in the YPLN Championship.

By Andy Bloomfield
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:22 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:37 am
Harry Walmsley top-scored with 88 for Flixton Photo by Simon Dobson
Having won the toss and elected to bat, Easingwold captain Tom Wilson led the way with 78, backed up by keeper Kyle Waite with 77.

Late hitting by Zak Wilson (45) took the home total to a highly respectable 260-9.

Max Harland was the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 4 for 68.

Elliot Hatton was on top form with the bat yet again as Folkton & Flixton CC netted sixth YPLN Championship win in a row on the road at Easingwold Photo by Simon Dobson

Harry Walmsley took control of the Flixton reply with a cultured 88, backed up by Jake Hatton (46no) and Elliot Hatton (43) to register a hard-fought and entertaining victory, finishing on 262-6 with an over to spare.

Next week Flixton entertain Pickering in a local derby.

