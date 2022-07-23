Folkton & Flixton CC secure home win against Carlton Towers

Will Hutchinson top-scored with 57. Picture by Will Palmer.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat with openers Tom Collins (31) and Henry Bayston (52) providing a solid base.

Unfortunately wickets fell regularly before Will Sparks (28) and Mark Spetch (33) took Carlton Towers to a respectable total of 187 all out.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers once again was all-rounder Elliot Hatton with 4 for 34 off his allotted 13 overs, continuing his excellent form this season on Saturdays and in the AndyHire Scarborough and District Evening Cricket League..

Tom Norman in batting action for Flixton.

The Flixton reply was solid with openers Will Hutchinson (57) and Tom Norman (50) putting on 110 for the first wicket.

Flixton eventually crossed the winning line thanks to 28 from Max Harland and 24 not out from Harry Walmsley.