Folkton & Flixton CC set to tackle Pickering CC in Scarborough Hospital Cup final

Elliot Hatton has been in top form for Folkton & Flixton this season

The final is an all YPLN championship matchup between Folkton & Flixton and Pickering, so a tantalising 20 over encounter is highly anticipated.

Both teams achieved significant semi-final victories.

Folkton & Flixton eased past a dangerous Filey side with all-rounders Harry Walmsley and Elliot Hatton playing starring roles, while Pickering upset the odds to beat holders Scarborough.

Andrew Sharman showed good form with the bat for the Pikes and the evergreen all-rounder Dave Greenlay shone with the ball for the Mill Lane club.

These players will be looking to repeat their performances in the final to be in contention of winning the Paul Blackborrow Memorial Award for player of the match.

Pickering dominated the tournament in the 1990’s, with six of their 11 cup wins in that decade alone, but they haven’t won the cup since 1999.

Thirteen times winners Folkton & Flixton is the most decorated club in the long history of this prestigious competition, first winning the cup in 1961 and most recently in 2014.

Admission for the final is free and everyone is welcome.