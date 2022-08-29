Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Hatton hit 30 for Flixton

Flixton won the toss and having chosen to bat found themselves three wickets down before the end of the sixth over.

Skipper Harry Walmsley (27) tried his best to restore some order along with Elliot Hatton (30) and Jake Hatton (25) but wickets continued to fall.

Keeper Marley Ward added a steady 29 but the innings never got off the ground and 169 all out from 46.4 overs never looked enough.

For Bridlington, Tom Hudson took 4 for 52 and Ricky Robinson 3 for 36.

The Bridlington reply was given a solid base by Casey Rudd (42), helped along by Josh Mainprize (26) and John Major (24) before experienced brothers Russ and Ricky Robinson saw the visitors over the line in 42.1 overs.