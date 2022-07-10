Tom Norman hit 30 in Folkton & Flixton's loss to Whitkirk.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat in ideal conditions, Whitkirk made steady progress to 287 all out, mainly due to the prolific Simon Webb (105) and backed up by keeper Sean Pickles (48), Jack Wood (44) and Sam Parker (36).

The pick of the Flixton bowlers was in-form all-rounder Elliot Hatton with 4-65.

In reply, Flixton lost wickets on a regular basis and despite Harry Walmsley (42), Jake Hatton (34), Will Norman (33), Elliot Hatton (31) and Tom Norman (30) the innings never really took off, finishing on 234 all out.

Josh Thompson, with 4 for 54, and Tom Webb (3 for 69) shone for the visitors.