Folkton & Flixton CC Under-15s bowler Souter snaps up 8-11 against former team Scarborough CC

Folkton & Flixton CC Juniors bowler Ryan Souter took a spectacular eight wickets for 12 runs in four overs in the win against his old team Scarborough CC.

In the Derwent Valley Junior Cricket League Under-15s Cup quarter-final clash at the North Marine Road ground, Souter’s super spell saw Scarborough skittled for just 28 runs in pursuit of Flixton’s 99.

Fifteen-year-old Souter, who also plays for Ravenscar Cricket Club’s first team in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League second division. said: ”When I took the first wicket it felt exceptional, as l knew if we got the first four batsmen out we were in a solid position to win.

"The next came, then the next until they were five down, I was delighted to have five wickets.

"I kept on pushing for more and ended up with another three.

"The whole team and the spectators could not comprehend what was happening when I ended my spell with 8-11 off my four overs.

“I couldn’t have done it without a brilliant effort from the lads in the field.”

Folkton & Flixton coach John Ward said: “When we only got 99 it was going to take something special to defend it, and we got it from Ryan and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid.

"His final figures of 8-11 must be a league record surely?

"A wicket every three balls in his allotted overs is incredible, all bowled and nick-offs so no freebies.

“They are only allowed four overs as bowlers or he’d have probably got all 10 wickets on the night.

"The fact it was his former team made it a touch sweeter for him.

"He’s a good all-round sportsman to a good level, which he does while dealing with type 1 diabetes, so it’s not simple for him, but he’s a great lad.

“When we batted first Thomas Gormley hit 30 retired and skipper Oli Stabler 38no in what was only a par for the course 99.

"But it turned out to be more than enough as we bowled Scarborough, a side full of overseas Scarborough College lads and representative team cricketers, out for 28 runs in 8.2 overs.”