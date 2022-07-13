Folkton & Flixton hammer Seamer & Irton to boost AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League title bid

Paul Melling took two wickets in Scarborough's loss to Heslerton

Second-placed Staxton's title hopes were dented by a shock six-wicket loss at home to struggling Ebberston.

Opener David Morris struck 46 and Linden Gray 37 as the hosts posted 110-4, James Boyes bagging 2-23.

Alex Machen then hammered an unbeaten 71 from just 37 balls, including 11 fours, as Ebberston secured a winning 114-4 from 10.3 overs, Kingsley Gray taking 2-25.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-placed Scarborough lost further ground as the nine-man hosts slipped to a 15-run loss against Heslerton.

Skipper Kristian Wilkinson top-scored with 36 off 22 balls as the villagers made 112-6, Paul Melling bagging 2-33.

Toby Sercombe's brilliant spell of 3-13 pegged Scarborough back to 97-7 despite 33 from Breidyn Schaper.

Basement club Brompton conceded their match against Scalby.

Heslerton's Kristian Wilkinson top-scored with 36 in the win at Scarborough

Division B leaders Snainton breezed to a 45-run win at home to strugglers Wykeham.

Openers Luke Smith and Mike Linsley struck 74no and 69no respectively, skipper Smith smacking four fours and four sixes in his 67-ball stay at the crease and Linsley hammered two sixes and nine fours in his 47-ball innings as the hosts posted 153-0.

Brilliant bowling from Ben Norman (3-10) and Shauna Yates (3-19) then limited the visitors to 108-8.

Ganton remain just a point behind Snainton after their 84-run success at Cloughton.

Edward Lockwood smashed 79 not out from just 29 balls as Ganton racked up 167-3, crashing eight sixes and four fours, with 31 apiece from openers Freddie Bradley and Guy Scothern.

Cloughton were then skittled for 83, despite a rapid 35 from Sean Exley, thanks to some excellent bowling from Edward Bradley (3-18), Greg Cousins (3-39) and Tom Pick (2-8).

Tom Fitzgerald's unbeaten 51 steered Filey to a seven-wicket win at home to Folkton & Flixton B.

Openers Jack Stephenson (39) and Taryn Moses (34) helped Flixton post 124-4.

Fitzgerald and Harry Burton (24no) steered Filey to victory after the hosts lost three early wickets.

Sherburn conceded their game at Ebberston B.

Paul Hesp's brilliant spell of 4-27 was not enough to save Scalby B from a 36-run loss at Division C title-chasers Forge Valley.

Thomas Hazledine also took 3-34 for Scalby, but fine batting from Eric Hall, who smashed 43 from just 15 balls including four sixes and three fours, and Alex Glass, who struck 47 in 38 deliveries, helped them to 135-9.

Valley bowlers Dan Boyle and Finn Saville then snapped up 3-25 and 3-30 respectively as Scalby were dismissed for 99

Second-placed Forge Valley B won by six wickets at Muston.

Sonu Thomas and Abdhul S K Madathummal took two wickets apiece for Valley as Muston limped to 83-6, Kyle Orange top-scoring with 20.

Orange then bagged 3-29 to give the visitors hope, but Raja Mariadhasan's 38 and 25 from Syamkumar Nair steered Valley to victory.

Ravenscar bowler Ryan Souter's 3-12 helped his team ease to an eight-wicket win at 10-man Seamer & Irton B.

The hosts posted 74-7, Farid Pardess taking 2-21.