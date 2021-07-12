Folkton & Flixton knocked out of National Village Cup

Elliot Hatton, in bowling action, top-scored with the bat for Flixton

The home side racked up an imposing 274-9 from their 40 overs in the re-arranged clash, Simon Gee hitting 54, skipper Michael Rowlands 41, Alex Reid 40 and Charlie Fletcher 39.

Harry Walmsley and Connor Stephenson were the pick of the bowlers with 3-43 and 3-46 respectively.