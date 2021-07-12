Folkton & Flixton knocked out of National Village Cup
Folkton & Flixton CC suffered a 125-run loss at home to Cheshire side Alvanley in the National Village Cup Last 16 clash on Sunday.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:31 am
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 9:39 am
The home side racked up an imposing 274-9 from their 40 overs in the re-arranged clash, Simon Gee hitting 54, skipper Michael Rowlands 41, Alex Reid 40 and Charlie Fletcher 39.
Harry Walmsley and Connor Stephenson were the pick of the bowlers with 3-43 and 3-46 respectively.
The hosts' reply never really got going, Elliot Hatton top-scoring with 26 as they slipped to 149 all out in 30.5 overs.