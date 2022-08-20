Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Norman's century failed to save Flixton from defeat to Pickering

Flixton won the toss and chose to bat, with opener Tom Norman making a durable 112, followed by Harry Walmsley (88) with the pair putting on 160 for the third wicket. A quickfire 21 by Connor Stephenson left the home side on a handy 285 after the allotted 50 overs.

For Pickering, Joe Harland took 3 for 83.

The Pickering reply began steadily but with purpose, Dave Greenlay (45), Andrew Sharman (42) and Dan Ward (40) all making vital contributions. With overs and wickets running out, up stepped Kieran Bowes with a match winning 63no to win the game with just four balls to spare.