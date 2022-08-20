Folkton & Flixton lose out to Pikes in last-over thriller
Pickering won an enthralling, last over local derby by three wickets against Flixton in the YPLN Championship.
Flixton won the toss and chose to bat, with opener Tom Norman making a durable 112, followed by Harry Walmsley (88) with the pair putting on 160 for the third wicket. A quickfire 21 by Connor Stephenson left the home side on a handy 285 after the allotted 50 overs.
For Pickering, Joe Harland took 3 for 83.
The Pickering reply began steadily but with purpose, Dave Greenlay (45), Andrew Sharman (42) and Dan Ward (40) all making vital contributions. With overs and wickets running out, up stepped Kieran Bowes with a match winning 63no to win the game with just four balls to spare.
Next Saturday Flixton face a tough task away at Stamford Bridge, before Bridlington at home on Bank Holiday Monda