Folkton & Flixton see off Hull Zingari by 52 runs

Folkton & Flixton followed up their Hospital Cup triumph the previous evening by beating Hull Zingari in the York League Championship.

By Andy Bloomfield
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 9:44 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th July 2022, 9:47 pm
Harry Walmsley top-scored with 87 for Flixton
Having lost the toss and asked to bat, Flixton were soon in trouble due to poor running, gifting Zingari a second-over run-out.

The innings soon gained momentum however, with Harry Walmsley top scoring on 87, helped along by Tom Norman (66) Max Harland (36) and Jake Hatton (30).

Some lusty late blows from Will Norman saw Flixton finish on 256-7.

Tom Norman hammered 66

The Zingari reply started with serious momentum from Jack Storey (33) and Dan Mould (29) but as wickets tumbled they always looked like falling short despite 36 from James Phillips, eventually finishing 52 runs short on 204 all out.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers was Elliot Hatton with 4-45, backed up by his 16-year-old brother Calum with 3-36.

Next week Flixton face struggling Cottingham at home.

