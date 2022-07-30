Harry Walmsley top-scored with 87 for Flixton

Having lost the toss and asked to bat, Flixton were soon in trouble due to poor running, gifting Zingari a second-over run-out.

The innings soon gained momentum however, with Harry Walmsley top scoring on 87, helped along by Tom Norman (66) Max Harland (36) and Jake Hatton (30).

Some lusty late blows from Will Norman saw Flixton finish on 256-7.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Norman hammered 66

The Zingari reply started with serious momentum from Jack Storey (33) and Dan Mould (29) but as wickets tumbled they always looked like falling short despite 36 from James Phillips, eventually finishing 52 runs short on 204 all out.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers was Elliot Hatton with 4-45, backed up by his 16-year-old brother Calum with 3-36.