Folkton & Flixton set to face MCC in centenary clash
Former Sri Lanka star batsman Kumar Sangakkara will be casting his eye over the cricketing action at Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club on Monday July 19.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:16 am
The former Surrey batsman, who is the President of the MCC, will be at Folkton & Flixton on Monday afternoon to watch the game, where a selection of cricketers who have played in the junior ranks at the village club will be taking on the MCC team.
The game, which is part of the club's centenary celebrations, will start at 11am, the bar will be open and refreshments will be available.