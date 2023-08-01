News you can trust since 1882
Forge Valley edge past Glaisdale in Scarborough Beckett League Division 3 thriller

Forge Valley claimed a dramatic one-wicket home win against Glaisdale in Division Three of the Beckett League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Wykeham 2nds in fielding action earlier this season.Wykeham 2nds in fielding action earlier this season.
Ten-man Glaisdale posted 112-8, Iain Groark top-scoring with 27no while Charles Tindall and Matthew Nettleton shone with the ball taking 3-10 and 3-14 respectively.

Valley were in deep trouble at 24-4 and 73-7, it took sterling work from John Flinton (16no), Tindall (15) and Nettleton (12) to edge to victory with 3.5 overs to spare, despite top bowling from Pete Stentiford (3-23) and Paul Sedman (3-30).

Sherburn 2nds eased to a 58-run success at home to strugglers Muston, Matt Lickes hitting a brilliant 82 for the victors.

Lenny Gonsalves added 33 as the hosts posted 172-8.

Gonsalves capped a brilliant personal display with 3-27 and Jordan Farrow took 3-15 as Muston made 114-7 in reply, veteran all-rounder Dave Meer carrying his bat for 25 not out from 109 balls while fellow opener Kyle Orange smacked 26 in 27 balls.

Tyler Beck hit a superb 82 and bagged 3-8 as Wykeham 2nds coasted to a 162-run home win against a depleted Wold Newton.

Matt Emmerson took a handy 4-46 as Wykeham were dismissed for 220, but Newton, who only had nine players, were then all out for 58.

Leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds won by four wickets in their match at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Filey 2nds stayed in touch in second place after their 23-run success at home to Grosmont.

Scarborough Hospital stayed top of Division Four after a four-wicket success at Goathland.