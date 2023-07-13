News you can trust since 1882
Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis helps England Over-50s beat India

Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis helped England Over-50s net a 29-run win against India at Croxbourne, Essex.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Luke Jarvis lines up for England O50s during the World 50s Tournament.Luke Jarvis lines up for England O50s during the World 50s Tournament.
Luke Jarvis lines up for England O50s during the World 50s Tournament.

The left-arm spinner, who skippered Whitby CC 1st XI in the 1990s, took 1-38 in his nine overs for England in their triumph against India on Thursday.

Jarvis was picked for England O50s after a good club season and Yorkshire 50s county season. He recently played for the Yorkshire 50s at Mulgrave CC, taking three wickets in the defeat of Cheshire.

He has also been picked to play for MCC this season and will tour with them in September.

Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis played for England O50s.Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis played for England O50s.
Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis played for England O50s.
In the 1990s Jarvis also played first-team rugby at Whitby RFC and football for Fishburn Park and Whitby Town Reserves, plus the treble winners Egton FC in the Sunday League.

His two brothers Jon and Matthew also played much local sport and first team cricket at Whitby Cricket Club before Matthew moved to London and Jon to the US.

All thtee were prominent sportsman in the 1980s and 1990s in Whitby after all having schooled in the town.

Jarvis, who has lived in Wetherby for the last 20 years since leaving Whitby, now plays for unbeaten Collingham & Linton CC in Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One.

