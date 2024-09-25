Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis on top form in Yorkshire’s ECB County Championship win
In all cricket this season, for Collingham & Linton Cricket Club, near Wetherby, in the Aire-Wharf Premier League, England Over-50s, MCC and Duke of Norfolk teams, Luke has taken over 80 wickets.
He is also hoping to make the England 50s World Cup squad which will make the trip to Sri Lanka in February 2025.
Also Luke won the “Hall of Fame” and leading wicket taker awards for the national cup knock out.
The left-arm spinner, who skippered Whitby CC 1st XI in the 1990s, also helped England O50s retain the Ashes this summer and was also the number one bowler.
He also played v Ireland, Wales and India during the summer for England.
Jarvis, helped Collingham & Linton CC win the Aire-Wharfe premier title last season. He also helped Yorkshire O50s win the County Championship last season.
In the 1990s Jarvis also played first-team rugby at Whitby RFC and football for Fishburn Park and Whitby Town Reserves, plus treble winners Egton FC in the Sunday League.
His brothers Jon and Matthew also played first team cricket at Whitby CC before Matthew moved to London and Jon to the US.
All three were prominent sportsman in the 1980s and 1990s in Whitby after having schooled in the town.