​Former Whitby Cricket Club skipper Luke Jarvis stars in Ashes win for England Over-50s

Jarvis, right, helped England Over-50s retain the Ashes.

​Former Whitby CC skipper Luke Jarvis has been on top form for England Over-50s.

The left-arm spinner, who skippered Whitby CC 1st XI in the 1990s, helped England O50s retain the Ashes this summer and was also the number one bowler. He has also played v Ireland, Wales and India this summer for England.

Jarvis, who still plays for Collingham & Linton CC 1sts, near Wetherby, won the Aire-Wharfe premier title last season. He also plays for Yorkshire O50s, who won the County Championship last season and are undefeated this season.

In the 1990s Jarvis also played first-team rugby at Whitby RFC and football for Fishburn Park and Whitby Town Reserves, plus treble winners Egton FC in the Sunday League.

His brothers Jon and Matthew also played first team cricket at Whitby CC before Matthew moved to London and Jon to the US. All three were prominent sportsman in the 1980s and 1990s in Whitby after having schooled in the town.