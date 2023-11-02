Former York City goalkeeper Ryan Whitley returns to Scarborough Athletic
A statement from the club said: “Scarborough Athletic can confirm the signing of goalkeeper, Ryan Whitley following his departure from York City.
"Whitley, 24, who is no stranger to Scarborough fans, has enjoyed three spells on loan with the club from his hometown club, York City, where he progressed through their Academy, working closely with Michael Ingham.
“Whitley has found his time at York limited of late, following the arrival of David Stockdale, Rory Watson and over the past week, George Kenworthy, adding further competition in the Minstermen's ranks.
“Now in his fourth spell with the Seadogs, this time on a permanent deal, Whitley provides strong competition between the sticks.
“The move is subject to FA and National League approval.
“Welcome (back) to Scarborough, Ryan!”
Whitley said on social media: “Happy to be back, can’t wait to get going again!”