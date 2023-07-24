Fylingdales Cricket Club.

Fylingdales pulled further away from the drop-zone in Division One with an eight-wicket triumph at home to another side hovering above the bottom two, Snainton.

Fylingdales won the toss and skipper Justin Mayne decided to put Snainton into bat.

Opening batters Tom Poor and Michael Kipling shared a stand of 24, but the home bowlers took a firm grip of the game as soon as the latter was dismissed for eight.

If it had not been for a determined knock of 27 from 94 deliveries, including three fours, from Tom Poor, the visitors could well have been skittled for under 50 runs.

Tom’s dad Rich, with 11, was the only other visiting batsman to make it into double figures as the home bowling attack sparkled.

Oliver Lane was the leading Dales bowler with 4-11 in 6.5 overs to send Snainton crashing from 62-5 to 74 all out in 34.3 overs.

Jack Clarkson snapped up 3-27 and Mark Estill 2-11 as the home side dominated.

Opener Rikki Lawrence’s 38 in 48 balls, alongside Chris Hurworth’s undefeated 20 steered Dales to a winning 75-2 in 15.4 overs.

The only other game to be completed saw Division Three leaders Malton & Old Malton 3rds earn a 95-run success at second-placed Grosmont.

The home side won the toss and put Malton into bat, but the visitors batted superbly despite slipping to 8-2 early on.

Michael Tierney and Fred Tyson got Malton back on track with a third-wicket stand of 45, the latter falling for 16.

Tierney (62) and Oliver Farrow (53) put on 52 for the fourth-wicket, and although Grosmont’s bowlers, led by Arran Liddle’s 3-31, kept taking wickets at regular intervals they still made it to 206-9, number 10 Josh Mann adding 16no.

The hosts’ reply never got going as they were dismissed for 111, Stuart Knaggs top-scoring with 26, while Matthew Hornby mopped up the tail with a brilliant 3-0 in three overs.