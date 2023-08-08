​Ganton CC beat Seamer & Irton CC to net hat-trick of Hospital Bowl final wins

Ganton won the Hospital Bowl final against Seamer. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

They turned in a fine team performance in front of an appreciative crowd to keep their hands on the trophy for another year, writes Simon Dobson.

Ganton won the toss and asked Seamer to bat first, who started positively with Shannon Threlfo and Archie Graham putting 31 on for the first wicket in just 4.5 overs before Threlfo was run out.

The introduction of James Richardson in tandem with left-armer Phillip Elliot changed the course of the innings.

Ganton batsman Pat Philpot played a crucial innings.

Richardson bagged 2-21 and Elliot bowled an economical spell of 1-19 from five overs as Ganton stemmed the flow of runs.

Graham was batting well but on 30 (37 balls), he was well caught at cover by Pat Philpot off the bowling of Kop Harrison, who claimed excellent figures of 3-27 as Seamer, who managed only two boundaries all innings, stumbled to 96-7 from their 18 overs.

Despite promising starts from Dan Artley and Jack Heslehurst, Matty Morris took 2-17 to leave Ganton 32-2.

Philpot came to the crease and the tall right-hander wasted little time in getting going.

Seamer batsman Archie Graham works the ball through the legside.

He hit 30 off just 23 balls, with two fours and one giant six into the popular bank to put his side in the driving seat.

He eventually fell run out, leaving Ed Lockwood and Ali Limb to guide their team to another Bowl success by six wickets with 15 balls to spare

President Mick Blackborrow presented the bowl to Ganton skipper Will Bradley, followed by a cheque of money raised throughout the summer of £1000 also being handed to Mrs Eleanor Paterson of Scarborough Hospital League of Friends.