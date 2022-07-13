Ganton's Will Bradley in batting action

In a repeat of last year’s final, holders Ganton will be looking to defend their crown when they take on Wykeham, who last won the competition in 2016.

Ganton possess a highly talented youthful team and are currently riding high in the CPH Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Two table and looking to return to the top flight in the AndyHire Scarborough and District Evening League.

Wykeham are currently sat in mid-table in Beckett League Division One but a good second half to their season could see them push for a promotion berth and although their evening form has been mixed, they are a highly capable outfit.

Admission is free for this highly anticipated final with everyone welcome, and a raffle will be held on the evening with all proceeds going to Scarborough Hospital.