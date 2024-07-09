Gary Sivills’ superb 117no steers Staithes 2nds to home win against Thornton Dale 2nds

Dan Taylor hit 58 for Valley in the loss to Malton.

Gary Sivills’ superb 117no in just 44 balls helped Staithes 2nds to a 10-wicket SBL Division Four win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

Sivills hit nine sixes and 11 fours, sharing a stand of 164 with Paul Wilson (40no). Matt Carmichael made 49 and Paul Waring 26 as Dale were 161 all out.

Second-placed Brompton 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at Wykeham 3rds.

The hosts made 123-6, opener Gary Owen hitting 73no. Dan Reardon (57no) and Ash Mudd (36no) saw Brompton home.

Stephen Towse’s brilliant 120no fired Malton 4ths to an 87-run win at Ravenscar 2nds.

Slow bowlers Anthony White (4-36) and Jon Murrell (3-23) dismissed Malton for 176 in 39 overs despite Towse’s ton.

Chloe Pearson’s 3-5 helped skittle the hosts for 89.

On Sunday, Malton 4ths won by seven runs at Forge Valley 2nds.

Will Leeson’s 35no helped Malton to 115-5.

In reply, Dan Taylor’s 58 gave Valley a boost, but Joey Palmer (4-23) and Tyler Dukes (3-26) dismissed them for 108.