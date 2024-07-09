Gary Sivills’ superb 117no steers Staithes 2nds to home win against Thornton Dale 2nds
Sivills hit nine sixes and 11 fours, sharing a stand of 164 with Paul Wilson (40no). Matt Carmichael made 49 and Paul Waring 26 as Dale were 161 all out.
Second-placed Brompton 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at Wykeham 3rds.
The hosts made 123-6, opener Gary Owen hitting 73no. Dan Reardon (57no) and Ash Mudd (36no) saw Brompton home.
Stephen Towse’s brilliant 120no fired Malton 4ths to an 87-run win at Ravenscar 2nds.
Slow bowlers Anthony White (4-36) and Jon Murrell (3-23) dismissed Malton for 176 in 39 overs despite Towse’s ton.
Chloe Pearson’s 3-5 helped skittle the hosts for 89.
On Sunday, Malton 4ths won by seven runs at Forge Valley 2nds.
Will Leeson’s 35no helped Malton to 115-5.
In reply, Dan Taylor’s 58 gave Valley a boost, but Joey Palmer (4-23) and Tyler Dukes (3-26) dismissed them for 108.
Scalby 3rds conceded their game at home to Bridlington 3rds.