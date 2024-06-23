Giham Koralge is the all-round star in Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts’ victory at Stamford Bridge
Despite slipping to 17-2 within the first five overs of the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division encounter, in-form Matty Turnbull again led the recovery, writes Simon Dobson.
The left hander has been in good touch all summer, since taking on the number three position, as he made his third half century of the YPLN campaign.
In partnership with Koralge they moved the score onto 111 before the Sri Lankan fell for a well-compiled 45 from 63 balls.
Turnbull reached his fifty from 74 balls but he fell for 71 (112 balls) which included nine fours.
The innings was in trouble on 159-5 after 38 overs with Christopher Wood bowling well for the hosts.
Clarke Doughney once again showed a determined approach and batted with great responsibility to steer his side past the two hundred mark.
Doughney ended unbeaten on 39 (49 balls) as the visitors ended on 218-7, with Wood taking 3-59.
Muhammad Ayub was again trusted with the new ball and didn’t disappoint claiming an early scalp.
Buoyed by this early success, Harry Walmsley induced a run out as the hosts fell to 19-2.
Martyn Woodliffe dropped anchor and when joined by Wood, the pair began to frustrate the Scarborough attack.
The introduction of Koralage then changed the game.
The off-spinner had Wood caught behind by GIll for 36 and when he snared the stubborn Woodliffe (37) led before wicket, the visitors were on the charge.
The bowling unit performed well and were backed up by a quality fielding display.
A super piece of boundary work by Doughney which led to a second run out.
Former Scarborough man James Pick hit 32 but Koralge once again made the breakthrough as he finished with an impressive 5-44 from 12.3 overs, capping a fine day for the all-rounder, as the Stamford innings ended well short on 160 all out.
Scarborough CC entertain Driffield Town CC at North Marine Road next Saturday, with a noon start.