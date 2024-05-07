Gihan Koralage and Clarke Doughney the all-round stars in Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts’ cup win
Scarborough CC 1sts were in Yorkshire Leagues K3 Dental Cup action on Sunday when fellow YPLN outfit Sessay visited North Marine Road, writes Simon Dobson.
Desperate for a response to Saturday’s loss at Sheriff Hutton Bridge, skipper Ben Gill again won the toss and elected to bat first.
Jack Redshaw again made a promising start, but fell for 23 leaving the hosts on 53-3 with seamer Stuart Peirse causing problems.
Gihan Koralage launched a counter attack, making 33 from 34 balls, but the visitors continued to chip away, taking wickets at regular intervals.
Clarke Doughney knuckled down in making a valuable 33 (45 balls) to move the hosts to a below par 159-9 from their 40 overs.
Peirse proved to be the visitors’ best bowler taking 3-31 while former Scarborough spinner Harrison Wood recorded 3-30.
Sessay looked well placed on 65-2, including 32 from Joseph Watson, but skipper Gill had turned to spin duo Doughney and Koralage.
The former continued his excellent controlled start to the season and finished with 3-26 from his eight economical overs to turn the screw.
Koralage (2-15) also turned in an impressive spell while young Alfie Wood, who also bagged 2-16, ended the Sessay innings on 104 to secure Scarborough a place in round two, where they will travel to Woodhouse Grange.
Scarborough CC 2nds’ early season batting frailties resurfaced on Bank Holiday Monday when Kirkella bundled them out for just 92 in 38.4 overs at North Marine Road.
The hosts top order had no answer to the visitors paceman George Dean who claimed 5-27 in a devastating burst.
Tom Bussey top scored with 23 to try and gain some respectability but 2-18 from Howard Robson and captain Ashley Willis, who claimed 2-13 from 12.4 overs.
But David Snowball’s team put on a determined bowling performance led by Archie Hammond who registered 4-26 but the visitors, led by the pair of Willis (24no) and Dean who made an unbeaten 14, steered their side home from 73-7 with an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 20 to claim all 10 points.