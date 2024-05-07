Gihan Koralage and Clarke Doughney the all-round stars in Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts’ cup win

Tom Bussey top scored for the 2nds with 23 in the cup loss. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

Scarborough CC 1sts were in Yorkshire Leagues K3 Dental Cup action on Sunday when fellow YPLN outfit Sessay visited North Marine Road, writes Simon Dobson.

Desperate for a response to Saturday’s loss at Sheriff Hutton Bridge, skipper Ben Gill again won the toss and elected to bat first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Redshaw again made a promising start, but fell for 23 leaving the hosts on 53-3 with seamer Stuart Peirse causing problems.

Scarborough 2nds line up before home game with Kirkella.

Gihan Koralage launched a counter attack, making 33 from 34 balls, but the visitors continued to chip away, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Clarke Doughney knuckled down in making a valuable 33 (45 balls) to move the hosts to a below par 159-9 from their 40 overs.

Peirse proved to be the visitors’ best bowler taking 3-31 while former Scarborough spinner Harrison Wood recorded 3-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessay looked well placed on 65-2, including 32 from Joseph Watson, but skipper Gill had turned to spin duo Doughney and Koralage.

Hayden Williamson in action for Scarborough 2nds.

The former continued his excellent controlled start to the season and finished with 3-26 from his eight economical overs to turn the screw.

Koralage (2-15) also turned in an impressive spell while young Alfie Wood, who also bagged 2-16, ended the Sessay innings on 104 to secure Scarborough a place in round two, where they will travel to Woodhouse Grange.

Scarborough CC 2nds’ early season batting frailties resurfaced on Bank Holiday Monday when Kirkella bundled them out for just 92 in 38.4 overs at North Marine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts top order had no answer to the visitors paceman George Dean who claimed 5-27 in a devastating burst.

Kirkella paceman George Dean ripped through the hosts top order.

Tom Bussey top scored with 23 to try and gain some respectability but 2-18 from Howard Robson and captain Ashley Willis, who claimed 2-13 from 12.4 overs.