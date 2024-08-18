Gihan shines despite Scarborough CC's Yorkshire League KO Cup semi-final loss to Sheffield Collegiate
The Sri Lankan passed 700 runs for the season as he held the visitors innings together, rescuing the side from 16-2 and reached his half century from just 61 balls, writes Simon Dobson.
Clarke Doughney chipped in with a useful 25, but Koralage displayed great skill and determination, marshalling the batting line up before agonisingly being dismissed for 99 (116 balls). Scarborough posted 177-9 from their 40 overs.
The spin bowling all-rounder also struck early with the new ball.
Skipper Ben Gill juggled his bowling options to try to control the flow of runs and at the halfway point, the hosts were 66-1.
Shaaiq Choudhry was batting well alongside opener Samuel Meadows but the reintroduction of Doughney trapped the former leg before wicket for 41 (69 balls). A second wicket for Koralage (2-27) left the hosts 115-3 with ten overs remaining.
Good bowling from Archie Hammond then captured the vital wicket of Meadows for 46 (95 balls).
But the arrival of Mat Roberts gave the hosts extra impetus.
Despite the visitors offering every effort, Roberts made an excellent, unbeaten 33 from 26 balls to see his side to a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.
Follow the Scarborough Cricket Club first team and second team league reports by Simon Dobson in The Scarborough News every Thursday
