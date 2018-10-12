Great Habton to field second team in Beckett League

There'll be another side to boost the numbers in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League in 2019 after Great Habton announced they'll be fielding a second team.

SBL's Simon Dobson is delighted with the news.

“It’s brilliant news that Great Habton have submitted an application to the league with the intention to form a second team for 2019,” he said.

"The club returned to the Scarborough Beckett League in 2015 after an absence of 14 years.

“Habton are a well organised outfit, full of enthusiastic players and members and are definitely a club on the rise.”

The club took to their Facebook page to announce the news, posting: "After two years of talking about it and a good deal of planning, we are extremely proud to announce that that little cricket club in the tiny village of Great Habton will be launching a 2nd Saturday team in the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League in 2019!

"We're always striving to offer cricket in a friendly environment and look forward to more fantastic summers with our Habton favourites, along with any new recruits!"

The club are on the lookout for any potential new signings for their second XI.

They added: "If you don't know us and fancy joining up, know that we're a bit old fashioned (in a good way). The old sheds maybe aren't the best, you might have to help to paint the boundary before the game and we might ask you to get the scoreboard ready, but, you'll be promised one of the best groups of mates to play cricket with."

If you're interested in playing for Great Habton, contact secretary Jack Stockdale on 07480 839 559 or club captain John Lumley on 07862 220 494.