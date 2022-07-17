Great team effort guides Filey to 239-run Scarborough Beckett Premier Division win at Bridlington 2nds

Second-placed Cayton saw off Seamer & Irton

The visitors made a flying start, openers Josh Dawson reaching their century stand in just the ninth over.

The duo put on 125, Dawson falling after an explosive 87 in just 38 balls, including 11 fours and a six, then Robson and Tom Fitzgerald put on 75 for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 62.

Fitzgerald (60no) and Jamie Gregory (55no) then shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 84 as they declared on 286-3 from 35 overs.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton then ripped out six of the top seven Brid batters as the hosts slumped to 47 all out, in 20 overs Jordan Powell also impressing with 4-23

Mulgrave continued their domination of the division with a hard-earned 40-run success at Scalby.

The visitors were dismissed for 189, Joe Hinchliffe top-scoring with 29 and number 10 bat Jos Storr adding 27, with fine bowling from Joe Davies (4-41) pegging back the pacesetters.

In reply, Storr also excelled with the ball, taking 4-15 as Scalby made 149-9, Ben Luntley scoring 35 and Davies also showing his all-round skills with 29.

Leaders Mulgrave saw off Scalby

Second-placed Cayton won by 44 runs at home to Seamer & Irton, despite a stunning all-round show from Archie Graham.

Stu Pickard hit 45, Tom Ward 39 not out and Toby Jones 38 as Cayton made their way to 209-7, Archie Graham the top Seamer bowler with 3-39.

Opener Archie Graham then kept his side in the match with a magnificent 97, but his only support came from Anthony Jenkinson (26), as Seamer were dismissed for 165, James Ward bagging a brilliant 5-11 to secure the win for Cayton.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds inflicted a shock 102-run home win against high-flying Staithes to boost their chances of evading relegation.

Joe Davies starred with the bat and ball despite Scalby's loss against Mulgrave

A century stand between James Clark (55) and Rich Malthouse (76) got the home side off to a great start, then Matthew Nesfield (40) and Stu Stocks (38) gave some extra impetus as Flixton were dismissed for 283, Brad Lewis taking 4-61

In reply, Josh Bowes struck 35, Lewis 29 and Simon Bowes 26 but Staithes were all out for 179, Jamie Nesfield the star man for Flixton with a fantastic spell of 6-34.

Joe Dunnett sparkled with bat and ball as Ebberston eased to a 120-run triumph at Heslerton

Jacob Warters (28) and Jon Mason shared an opening stand of 99 to get off to a strong start, Mason going on to score a brilliant 89.

Adam Spaven took a superb 5-66 to keep Heslerton in the match, but Dunnett's powerful 69 not out in just 37 balls, including seven sixes and four fours, steered the visitors to 243-6.

Dunnett then bagged 3-2 as the hosts made 123-9 in reply, skipper Sam Triffitt hitting 36 and Will Tindall 32

Staxton boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop with a 32-run win at home to rivals Brompton.

David Morris led the way with a brilliant 80 for the hosts, Dave Williamson added 50 and Jack Pinder 46 as Staxton made their way to 257-6, Mark Bruce bagging 3-47.

Openers Robin Siddle (30) and Mark Bruce (37) laid solid foundations for Brompton, then Tom Pateman struck a defiant 60, with support from Tom Bruce (26), but the visitors only made it to 225-8, Kingsley Gray taking 3-39.

Youngster Isaac Coates scored a magnificent 161 not out as Sewerby stormed to a 32-run Division One win at Wykeham.

Isaac Coates smacked eight sixes and 20 fours in his 101-ball stint at the crease, sharing a brilliant fourth-wicket stand of 244 with Michael Artley, who fell an agonising four runs short of a century, hitting 15 fours in his sterling knock as the visitors posted 298-6.

Wykeham gave the run-chase a good go, Sam Owen hitting 58, Charlie Revis 41, openers Mike Dugdale and James Bryant 33 apiece, and Ricky Nock 28, but they were eventually all out for 266, Ashley Porter taking 4-52 and Ted Traves 4-60.

Pacesetters Great Habton triumphed by five wickets at home to Division One promotion rivals Fylingdales.

Ben Noble hit a determined 54 not out and Peter Hinchcliffe 44 as Dales were dismissed for 202, Ryan Vance the pick of the Habton bowlers with 4-31.

Doug Bentley (48) and Max Frazer (45) kept Habton on track, with Ben Holtby adding 29 and Nick Ibbotson 28no as the hosts made a winning 204-5 from 37.3 overs.

Kyle Outhart and Daley Wharton scooped four wickets apiece as Sherburn cruised to a seven-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale.

Outhart bagged 4-23 and Wharton 4-20 as Dale were skittled for 97, Adrian Turnbull top-scoring with 38.

Dean Foxton's 52 put Sherburn on the path to a victorious 98-3 from 21.2 overs.