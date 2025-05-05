Scalby won at home to Bridlington 2nds on Saturday. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scalby maintained their winning start to the YPLN Beckett Division 1 season with a comfortable eight-wicket success at home to Bridlington 2nds.

Veteran Paul Hesp was the star home bowler with 3-32, while Liam Cousins, Gregor Fraser and Lachlan Cooke taking two wickets apiece as Brid were all out for 135, skipper Andy Smith hitting 36 down the order and S Reddy 35.

Opener Fraser capped a top all-round show with a match-winning 71no, putting on 70 for the second wicket with Brad Walker (16) and 65 for the third wicket with Aussie Jeremy Hansen (36no).

Toby Jones’ excellent 110 helped Seamer hammer visitors Fylingdales by 186 runs.

Matty Morris added 58, Harry Holden 55 and Adam Morris 44 as the hosts amassed a huge 358-8 in 45 overs, Taylor Humble bagging four wickets.

Reggie Steels then scooped 3-29 as Dales were dismissed for 172, Tyler Simpson hitting 29 and Josh Parker 28.

Wykeham also carried on their fine start to the summer with a 47-run success at home to Brompton.

The hosts were in deep trouble at 84-6, but brilliant batting from number nine bat Peer Lidsba (71) and captain Steve Clegg (42) guided them to 220 all out, Arthur Aston taking 4-46 and A Tandi 3-60.

Lidsba then led the way with the ball also, taking 3-25 and Ben Crick 3-26 as Brompton were all out for 173 despite knocks from Tom Pateman (42), Tom Bruce (38) and Tom Fletcher-Varey (35no).

Jamie Thomson snapped up a stunning 5-6 in four overs as Sherburn opened their account with a swift nine-wicket win at home to Flixton 2nds.

Flixton slumped from 100-2 to 114 all out thanks to Thomson, after Luca Ciocca-Marchant’s 50, allied to Charlie Colley’s 39 had given the visitors hope. Kyle Outhart’s impressive 74no from 68 balls, including 13 fours and a six steered Sherburn to victory.

Ebberston opener Jonathan Mason carried on his brilliant start to the season with a magnificent undefeated 149 despite his side losing by five wickets at home to Staxton.

Mason hammered eight sixes and 18 fours as his superb ton dominated the hosts’ 234-6.

Skipper Linden Gray top-scored with an excellent 77, with Taj Clarke (59) and Aaron Howard (46) helping them to victory with three balls to spare.

Kieran Geyle snapped up 4-52 and Muhammad Khalid 3-23 in Filey’s seven-wicket Division 2 win at home to Cayton.

The villagers were all out for 136, then William Skene’s 54, along with Ben Robson’s 31no, sealed the win at 140-3 in 33.5 overs.

Arran Liddle’s impressive 5-30, along with J Macdonald’s 3-31, proved to be in vain for Grosmont as they lost by 82 runs at Flamborough.

The hosts were in deep trouble at 89-9 but a brilliant last-wicket stand of 68 between C Day (21) and Jack Waud (37no) helped them post a respectable 157, opener Luke Dixon earlier hitting 34.

Stuart Knaggs’ 37 gave Grosmont a chance but they collapsed from 59-1 to 75 all out as Harry Burton's astounding 5-11 and Jack Carradice-Clarkson’s 3-22 took Boro to a great comeback win.

A cracking 6-42 from Chris Malthouse helped Scalby 2nds fight back for a 77-run comeback win at Settrington.

Mark Dring’s 4-36 and Ben Corner’s 3-20 helped Setty dismiss Scalby for 160, Tom Hendry hitting a crucial 38no and Sam Jenkinson 27 for the visitors before Malthouse masterminded the dismissal of the hosts for just 83.

Edward Bradley’s excellent 5-22 helped Ganton earn a 57-run win at home to Seamer 2nds, number nine bat Philip Elliot hitting a vital 43 for the victors.

Matty Walters and Tom Watson took three wickets apiece as Ganton slipped to 88-9, until Elliot steered them to 121 all out and Bradley’s five-wicket haul saw Seamer slump to 64 all out.

Tom Easterby’s magnificent 97 helped Great Habton win by 37 runs at home to Thornton Dale in a high-scoring contest.

Iain Farrow and Tim Hunt took three wickets as Habton racked up an imposing 309-7, and despite Daz Ellis smashing 15 fours and three sixes to give Dale a flying start in his 89, and assistance from Hunt (45) they fell short on 272-9, Stu Watmore and Rory Bevin taking three wickets each.

Sean Exley’s stunning 104 in 98 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes, helped Cloughton ease to a 139-run win at home to Sewerby.

Fellow opener Ben Rowe (29) was the only home batsman to get going as some top-notch bowling from Jamie Artley, who registered impressive figures of 6-51 as Cloughton were all out for 205 in 39 overs.

Rowe was the star bowler as Cloughton skittled Sewerby for only 66 runs in 27 overs, Jack Hakings (2-5) and Gary Jordan (2-10) also impressing. Mike Artley (16) was the only visiting batsman to reach double figures.

Scalby 3rds carried on their strong start to the season as they eased to a seven-wicket success at Thornton Dale 2nds.

Reuben Elliott took 3-29 and Asher Haynes 3-45 as Dale posted 211-7 in 40 overs, opener Paul Waring the star batsman for the home side with a brilliant 94 in 94 balls, including 18 fours, Harry Parsons adding 32.

Elliott also sparkled with the bat, smashing 66no in just 43 deliveries including seven fours and three sixes, while Adie Hollingsworth hit a cracking undefeated 75 in 83 balls, the duo putting on an unbeaten 124 for the fourth wicket, all-rounder Haynes having hit 32.

Brid 3rds put in a great all-round show as they powered to a 173-run win at Wykeham 3rds.

Jaya Authunuri hit 47, Steve Lount 45, Scarlet Brooks 40, Dale Bower 35 and skipper Sam Boyes 29 as Brid posted 257-5. Bower then took 3-5, Jack Lee 3-16 and Carl Parkin 3-34 as the hosts slumped to 84 all out.

Forge Valley 2nds won by four wickets at home to Glaisdale 2nds.

Ravenscar 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Wold Newton, Sam Bull hitting 26 for the victors.