Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies sunk by Bridlington and Market Weighton

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team.

Both Mixed team fixtures were postponed and likewise three out of the four men’s matches, writes Mark White.

Only the two ladies teams and one out of four men’s managed to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies A team travelled to Bridlington to play their A team in Division Two and lost to a strong team by three rubbers to six.

All the Hackness and Scarborough pairs took a rubber but the home team had two very solid partnerships out on the night.

For the visitors Julie Boddy partnered Michelle Harrison,

Judy Milburn was with her usual partner Hazel Cross and the ever present Jean Blenkiron played with Sue Barraclough.

The Ladies B team were on their home soil at Hackness against Market Weighton C in Division Four and they too suffered defeat by the same margin three rubbers to six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theresa Glassett and her partner had the best night taking two rubbers while Gail Kerr and Jane Thomson added the third team’s rubber.

June Stephenson and Clare Neville battled away all evening to no avail.

Only the Men’s C team managed to get their fixture played.

They were at Hackness using the hard courts against division four leaders Driffield LTC B.

They had a superb win by five rubbers to four.

The star of the night was young Louis Fell, excelling in both table tennis and tennis, and with partner Stephen Jepson took all three rubbers to secure the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Brindle partnered David Flinton and Joe Bolland played with Peter Lee.

Each pair took a vital rubber to make for a memorable evening and keep alive the hope of promotion at the end of the season.

The club will be celebrating 100 years of tennis at Hackness on Sunday August 27.

A tennis club was formed at Hackness in February 1923 by members of the Women’s Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was called the Hackness Women’s Sports Club. They moved to the current site in 1929.

A third grass court was added in 1976 and two hard courts in 2012. In 2017 the club merged with Scarborough Tennis Club.

The club will be joined in its celebrations by Danny Sapsford former ATP professional and Davis Cup player who, with his team will supervise both junior and adult coaching and play an exhibition match with some of the club’s players.