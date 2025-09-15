Hansen shines as Scalby CC earn YPLN Beckett Division 1 title victory

Scalby show off their Beckett League winner's trophy.

Jeremy Hansen struck a brilliant 90 as Scalby wrapped up the Yorkshire Premier League North Beckett Division 1 title win despite their game at relegated Fylingdales being abandoned just after tea.

Gregor Fraser (48) put on 129 runs for the second wicket with Hansen, while Brad Walker added 42 as the champions made 212-4.

Fylingdales were 31-2 when rain stopped play after 7.2 overs of the reply, the four points awarded to Lachlan Cooke’s side was enough to secure their fifth Beckett League crown – and their first since 1969.

Scalby, along with runners-up Seamer and Wykeham will be promoted to Championship level for the 2026 season.

Gary Ellwood was in top batting form for Division 4 champions Scarborough CC 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

Malachi Harry struck an excellent 94 as Wykeham completed the season with a six-wicket success at seven-man Flixton 2nds.

Ben Crick added 47 and Peer Lisdba 34 as the visitors raced to 224-4 from 24 overs, tail-ender Lee Elvidge having smashed a stunning 95 as the hosts were all out for 219, Peter Kay chipping in with 45.

Gaz Lawton took a superb 6-25 as Seamer edged to a two-wicket victory at Sherburn.

The hosts were all out for 119, Stuart Pickard’s defiant 45no at number 9 keeping them in the game despite Lawton’s excellent spell.

Scalby CC win the YPLN Beckett Division 1 title.

Seamer slumped to 93-8 in reply, leaving Lawton (13no) and Rory Skelton (16no) to steer the visitors to victory on 122-8 with 3.4 overs to spare, George Worthy taking 4-20.

Andy Holtby scooped a magnificent seven wickets as Staxton finished their season on a high note with a 56-run home win against fellow mid-table side Staithes.

Callum Horne took 3-12 as Staxton were all out for 133, James Ward hitting 25, but Holtby’s brilliant 7-22 saw Staithes skittled for 77, skipper Brad Lewis scoring 33.

Ebberston ended their season with a six-wicket win at Bridlington 2nds.

James Boyes took 4-31 as Brid were dismissed for 115 in 26.2 overs, despite a stunning 72 in 65 balls by all-rounder Steven Janney.

The visitors reached a winning 116-4 in 18.4 overs, skipper Jordan Welford striking 35 and George Hardie 29.

Staithes 2nds earned promotion as Division 3 runners-up with a 15-run win at home to Glaisdale, despite Thomas Tindall’s amazing spell of 8-18 for the away side.

The hosts were dismissed for 129, but Glaisdale then fell to 114 all out despite Alex Burtt’s 44, with Ben Theaker taking 3-18, Lucas Theaker 3-25 and Alan Simpson 3-36.

Scarborough Hospital took the third and final promotion spot with a huge 148-run at Snainton.

Brompton 2nds skipper Phil Holden’s excellent 5-20 helped them race to an eight-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds, but Brompton still finished six points behind Hospital and out of the promotion places.

Stephen Hill smacked a superb 140 not out and took 3-38 as Staxton 2nds won by 35 runs at Wykeham 2nds.

Staxton posted 220-4, and Wykeham were limited to 185-8 in reply, Gary Owen hitting 55no.

Scarborough Rugby Club were relegated after conceding their game at champions Forge Valley.

Seamer 2nds were relegated from Division 2 after their seven-wicket loss at home to Cloughton, the visitors winning thanks to Sean Exley’s stunning 131 not out.

Craig Baker struck 43, Jamie Haxby 40 and Tom Watson 28 as Seamer were dismissed for 219, Ben Rowe taking a brilliant 5-52 and Gary Jordan 3-26.

Exley’s brilliant century guided Cloughton to a winning 220-3 in 35.5 overs, hitting 19 fours and two sixes, while Paul Virr added 29no,

Skipper Marcos Brown-Garcia snapped up a superb 6-22 as Flamborough won by two wickets at home to Settrington – although the visitors beat the drop thanks to Seamer 2nds’ loss.

Jack Carradice-Clarkson also took 3-9 as Setty were dismissed for 73, Eddie Rounthwaite also shone with 5-28 as Boro made hard work of making a winning 74-8 in 29.4 overs, Harry Burton edging them home with a vital 38no.

Ganton, who had already sealed promotion, won at Scalby 2nds.

Promoted Great Habton edged to a three-wicket win at relegated Grosmont.

Charlie Parker hit 47 and Ewan Mould 33 as the hosts reached 88-1, but the nine-man hosts then slipped to 105 all out, Stuart Watmore taking 4-21 in 11.3 overs and Jordan Allanby 3-17 in nine overs.

Habton slumped to 58-6 in reply as Kyle Boushall bagged, but an undefeated seventh-wicket stand of 48 between Max Fraser (25no) and Damien Cook (23no) steered them to a winning 16-6 in 16.1 overs.

Sewerby ended their campaign with a 59-run victory at home to Cayton.

Mike Artley struck 41 as Sewerby posted 184-7, then Alex Shipley’s 4-25 limited Cayton to 125 all out, Joel Boyer hitting a plucky 51.

Champions Filey dug deep for a three-wicket success at Thornton Dale.

Paul Wookey was the star Filey bowler with 4-31 as Dale slumped to 102 all out, Sam Clapton hitting 27.

Filey edged to a winning 105-7 in 23.1 overs, Tom Micklethwaite hammering 50 in 39 balls – including three sixes and six fours, Tom Snowden taking 4-28 for Dale.

Division 4 champions Scarborough 2nds ended the season with a nine-wicket success at home to Scalby 3rds.

Alfie Stewart took 3-1 as Scalby hit 126-8, Jake Wadlow scoring 33.

Mike Mulryne smacked 56no and Gary Ellwood 30no as Scarborough cruised to 128-1 in 18 overs.

Promoted Bridlington 3rds earned a four-wicket victory at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

S Depa struck 70no as Brid recovered from 24-6 to score a winning 110-6 after Max Baldwin had taken 3-14.

Joshua Richardson earlier took 4-18 as Valley were all out for 109, Baldwin top-scoring with 25.

Wold Newton lost by four wickets at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.