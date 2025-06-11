Rob Middlewood hit 24 in Flixton's win. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Phil Dickens impressed with bat and ball as AndyHire Scarborough and District Evening Cricket League Division A joint-leaders Flixton won by five wickets at title rivals Ebberston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickens was the pick of the visiting bowling attack with 4-26, Peter Kay also taking 2-17 as Ebberston made 80-9 – Eddie Swiers the only home batsman to reach double figures with 30.

Thomas Horsley’s 3-21 gave Ebberston early hope, but knocks from Rob Middlewood (24), Will Hutchinson (19) and Dickens (17no) saw Flixton home with four balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wykeham remain locked on the same points as Flixton at the top after Ganton conceded.

Charlie Ionascu, pictured reacting superbly to take a catch, was on top form with the bat for Forge Valley in their four-run win against Scarborough. Photo by Simon Dobson

Lachlan Cooke and Max Hesp sparkled as third-placed Scalby eased to a 46-run win at home to Seamer.

Opener Cooke served up a brilliant 66 in 52 deliveries, including two sixes and nine fours, as the hosts reached 138-5, Gregor Fraser adding 24no.

Hesp then snapped up an impressive 4-20 as Seamer were all out for 92, Harry Holden battling his way to 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Outhart was the Staxton star as they won by seven wickets at home to Cloughton.

Charlie Baldwin added 28 for Valley in their win against Scarborough. Photo by Simon Dobson

The visitors’ top four batsman were dismissed by Outhart (4-18) and they ended up being dismissed for 76 in 13.2 overs as Josh White also snapped up 3-7.

Oliver West and Ryan Hargreaves struck 19no apiece as Staxton won with 77-3 from nine overs.

Division B pacesetters Brompton powered to a 94-run success at Flixton B, their fourth win in as many games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Brooklyn Manyemba was the Brompton star batsman with a brilliant 70 in just 43 balls, including eight fours and a six, Dylan Nzvenga adding 23 as the away team racked up an imposing 169-6, Jack Walmsley bagging 3-37.

Walmsley then top-scored with 28 as Flixton limped to 75-6, all six Brompton bowlers taking a wicket apiece.

Forge Valley hung on for a dramatic four-run success at home to fellow strugglers Scarborough in a high-scoring contest – despite a stunning Taryn Moses century for the visitors.

Charlie Ionascu continued his excellent start to the season for Valley with an explosive 60 in just 35 balls, including three sixes and seven fours, with Steve Boyes blasting 53no from only 26 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes and Charlie Baldwin adding 28 as the hosts posted 175-7, Archie Hammond bagging 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moses then did his best to steer the North Marine Road club to victory with an astounding 100no in just 51 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes, Tom Bussey adding 26 and Jack Ingle 24 but they ultimately fell agonisingly short on 171-2.

Jordan Allanby took 3-28 and hit 33 as Ebberston B boosted their hopes of gaining promotion with a five-wicket success at Sherburn.

Paul Goodenough (3-24) and Allanby helped limit Sherburn to 99-7, Jamie Thomson hitting 29.

Opener Sam Hitchenor (32), Allanby and Sam Megginson (24no) all helped Ebberston win with 100-5 in 11.2 overs despite Daley Wharton’s 3-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filey boosted their promotion push with a five-wicket win at Snainton.

Division C leaders Scarborough Rugby Club powered to a huge 114-run win at home to Snainton B, dismissing the visitors for only 15 runs.

Brett Canham struck 51 and Harry Young as the hosts made 129-4.

Simon Smith snapped up 2-1, Graeme Jeffrey 2-2 and Tom Kelly 2-4 as Snainton crumbled to 15 all out in 9.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamborough coasted to a six-wicket win at home to promotion rivals Scarborough Hospital.

Josh Harvey snapped up 2-2, Dan Abram 2-27 and Theo Holden 2-34 as Hospital were dismissed for 109, Shahul Salim hitting 28.

Harvey then impressed with an undefeated 52 in 39 balls, including two sixes and six fours, and opener Matt Emmerson hit 42 as Boro won it with 110-4.

Ravenscar worked hard for their 57-run triumph at home to Muston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aqueel Zulfiqar struck 43, Robin Coulson 37 and Nisarq Shah 35 as the hosts made 137-3.

Kurush Lelinwalla was the star Ravenscar bowler with 3-18, while Coulson took 2-14, John Nelson 2-13 and Michael Bull 2-28, Phil Marr hitting 27no.

Scalby B strolled to an eight-wicket success at Wykeham B.

Tom Hendry took 3-18 as the hosts posted 90-5, Ben Metcalfe hitting 36.

Phil Stewart (41no) and Craig Jenkinson (38) helped Scalby to victory, Debbie Farrington taking 2-33.