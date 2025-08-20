Harry Rook's 78 helped Londesborough Park 2nds earn a five-wicket success in the derby at Pocklington 2nds. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Pocklington CC 2nds lost by five wickets at home to Londesborough Park 2nds in YPLN Division 2 Ebor.

​Josh Tanikal smacked 47 and Ian Scott 42 as Pock were dismissed for 183, Lucas Stephenson and Toby Williamson taking four wickets each.

Harry Rook’s 78, Tim Nettleton’s 45 and Matt Ware’s 25 steered Park to a winning 189-5 in 34.5 overs, Tanikal taking 3-46.

Dan Littlewood’s excellent 121no helped Pocklington to a seven-wicket win at Sutton.

Harry Rook shines in Londesborough Park CC 2nds derby win at Pocklington CC 2nds. Photo by Phil Gilbank

The hosts posted 281-5 but Littlewood sealed the win, Cam Mitchell adding 81 in 56 balls.

Pocklington 4ths claimed a five-wicket win at Selby 4ths in the Sunday Vale Division.

David Fairhurst (4-20) was Pock’s star bowler as Selby were all out for 113, Lucas Tanikal and Alfie Whitwell taking two wickets apiece.

Openers James Kirby and Austin Bailey hit 30s as Pock won with 115-5.

Yapham lost by three runs in a thriller at home to Acomb.

Acomb were 178 all out in 43.1 overs.

In reply Yapham, aided by 55 from Jack Holman, nearly made it, the final pair only just falling short on 175-9.

Yapham 2nds lost by 83 runs against Stillington.

Stillington managed 248-8, Mike Newhouse taking 3-51.

Yapham stuttered to 165-8, Reuben Moore top scoring with 42.

Yapham 3rds won by nine wickets at home to Pocklington 4ths on Sunday August 10.

Pock posted 152-9, Pat Wahl taking 4-19. Yapham raced to 154-1 off 29.2 overs, Craig Redhead hitting 79no.

Sadly, the game was overshadowed somewhat by a serious foot injury to Yapham’s Matthew Stubbbings.

Yapham Women won by five wickets at home to Tickhill.

Tickhill slipped to 61 all out as Robyn Dennington took 5-10, Yapham made 63-4 in 14.5 overs.

Yapham Women’s 2nds lost by 34 runs at Sutton on Hull.

The hosts made 126-3 in 20 overs, Yapham were then all out for 92 in 13.4 overs.

Stamford Bridge maintained their Prem 2 promotion push with another convincing win, beating Acomb by six wickets.

Acomb were bowled out for 155 by Kev Murphy (4-40) and Matt Beckett (4-26).

Then Bridge skipper Chris Wood (67no) continued his purple patch and their overseas Jerome Bossr made 43 as Stamford coasted home at 156-4.

In the Prem 2 basement battle Londesborough Park beat Flixton by two wickets thanks to keeper Greg Drewery.

Jack Cowling (4-54) and Ben Shingles (3-30) dismissed Folkton for 191, then Drewery made 90 before being out with one run still needed, No 9 Shingles supporting with a crucial 19no.