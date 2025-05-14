Jack Pinder hit 57no in Staxton's loss at home to Wykeham. Photo by Simon Dobson

Malachi Harry’s stunning century in Wykeham’s seven-wicket win at Staxton was one of the highlights of the opening round of the AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League season on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry hammered four sixes and 13 fours in his explosive 50-ball 100 as the visitors chased down Staxton’s 132-1 with three eight-ball overs to spare.

An opening stand of 101 between Harry and James Bryant (20) laid the foundations for the Wykeham victory, despite Ryan Hargreaves’ 3-43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staxton openers Jack Pinder (57no in 44 balls, including two sixes and five fours) and Kyle Outhart (38 in 30 balls) put on 70 runs for the first wicket, then Pinder and Taj Clarke (32no in 23 deliveries) built an unbeaten second-wicket stand 62.

Jordan Wharton smacked 70no and took two wickets in Sherburn's win at Forge Valley. Photo by Simon Dobson

Ebberston also won by seven wickets, on the road at Scalby.

Sam Hardie took an impressive 4-14 to help skittle the hosts out for 85 in 11.4 overs, Joe Dunnett, Thomas Horsley and Frankie Beal also taking two wickets each, Kristian Johnson and skipper Brad Walker hitting 20 apiece.

Gregor Fraser took two early wickets to reduce the visitors to 22, but James Boyes (34) and George Hardie (25no) guided them to victory.

Flixton made a winning start to the season, cruising to an eight-wicket success at home to Cloughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Hutchinson took 2-12 as the visitors posted 91-6, Ben Rowe hitting 34, then Jack Walmsley’s unbeaten 46, allied to Cam Anderson’s 23no, sealed the win.

All-round star Archie Graham hit 58 and took 2-15 as Seamer powered to an 80-run success at home to Ganton.

Graham struck eight fours and a six in his 37-ball stay at the crease, sharing a opening stand of 78 with Harry Holden, who smashed a 20-ball 43, including two sixes and six fours, as they posted 166-8.

Caeleb Potter (3-17) and Graham then limited Ganton to 86-6, Freddie Bradley hitting 31 and Calum Hatton 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division B, Lukas Boorer smashed five sixes and six fours in a 35-ball 65 as Brompton eased to a 35-run against Filey at Clarence Drive.

Fellow opener Brooklyn Manyemba added 38 as the duo put on 77 for the first wicket, the visitors racking up 157-4 in 12 overs.

in reply, William Skene smashed 49 in 27 deliveries, including five sixes and three fours, while Sean Pinder added 38 as Filey ended up short on 122-7, Adriel Tandi taking an impressive 3-14 and Aaron Fox 2-3 to seal Brompton’s win.

Sherburn claimed a 47-run triumph against Forge Valley at Wilson's Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Wharton was on top form with the bat for Sherburn, hitting 12 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 70 in 42 balls, while Jordan Collins added 31no as the duo shared an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 75 with Wharton as Sherburn reached 153-3 in 12 overs. Charlie Baldwin was the top Valley bowler with 2-32.

Charlie Ionascu’s excellent knock of 67 kept Valley in contention but no-one else reached double figures apart from veteran John Flinton (26), Phil Pickard taking an outstanding 4-12 with two wickets apiece for Jordan and Daley Wharton.

Flixton B strolled to a nine-wicket win on the road at Ebberston B.

Jack Garritty led the way with the bat for home side with a cracking 62 from 38 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes, Joe Tyson adding 23 as Ebberston made 121-4 from 12 overs, Thomas Gormley bagging 2-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charley Colley struck three sixes and five fours in his undefeated 53 off 29 balls and Luca Ciocca-Marchant two sixes and six fours in his 25-ball 49 not out as Flixton made it to 123-1 in just 9.3 overs.

Snainton earned a seven-wicket win at home to Scarborough in a high-scoring contest.

In Division C, newcomers Flamborough made a winning start to life in the Evening League with a dramatic four-run win on the road at Wykeham B.

Matthew Emmerson was the leading light for Boro with an excellent 56 from 39 balls, including one six and eight fours, with assistance from Callan Day, who added 25 as the visitors posted 100-5 from their 12 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Madden’s superb 3-11 helped peg Wykeham back to 96-6, Harry Amstell top-scoring with 33 from 24 deliveries, Jay Stockdale chipping in with 2-18.

Scarborough Hospital earned a seven-wicket success at Ravenscar.

The home side struggled to get going with the bat as they reached a total of 89-4 in 12 eight-ball overs, the top-scorers being Robin Coulson (22no) and skipper Ryan Souter (20), with the leading Scarborough Hospital bowlers being Salman Yahya and Shahul Salim, who finished with 1-18 apiece.

The top three of Srivatsa Sambamurthy (27), Salim (23) and Vitty Thomas (26no) helped the Hospital side to a winning 92-3 with 15 balls remaining, with Will Warwick, Jon Murrell and Ciaran Bartram taking a wicket apiece for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Thompson’s sparkling spell of four wickets for only eight runs steered Seamer B to a 103-run success at Muston.

Seamer posted a total of 137-4 in main due to a top-notch 62 in just 32 balls from opening bat Jack Adams, who struck two sixes and 10 fours in his fine innings.

Jack Tucker also chipped in with an unbeaten 31, while Toby Robson scooped 2-30.

Muston then collapsed to 34 all out in 10.2 overs, with Ollie Walters 2-2 in one over offering valuable support to the outstanding Thomopson.

Scarborough Rugby Club earned a 14-run win at home to Scalby B.