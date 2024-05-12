Hatton brothers and Taryn Moses star in Flixton’s win on the road at Goole Town

Elliot Hatton impressed in Flixton's win at Goole.

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton made it three wins from three following a six-wicket victory at Goole Town on Saturday.

Flixton won the toss and chose to bowl first but the Goole opening pair of Ben Shelton (61 from 62 deliveries, including nine fours) and Neil Foster (25 in 61 balls) had them concerned by putting on 86 for the first wicket.

The introduction of Calum Hatton to the Flixton attack changed the game by removing both openers, the rising star finishing with 4 for 21 from his 13 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taryn Moses took a remarkable 4 for 6 late on in the innings with Zain Maqsood adding two wickets for the visitors.

Flixton batsman Elliot Hatton pic Richard Ponter

The Goole innings ended on 138 all out from 40.3 overs, Matthew Cooper being the only other Town batsman to make it into double figures with a useful 24.

The Flixton reply was led by Elliot Hatton (37no from 42 balls, including two sixes and three fours), Ed Hopper (20), Jake Hatton (18), Will Hutchinson (17) and Taryn Moses 16no.

The visitors ended the game on 140 for 4 in 32.3 overs.

Matthew Cooper was the pick of the Goole bowlers with 3 for 35 to cap an excellent all-round day for the home player.

This coming Saturday Flixton are at home to Londesborough Park.