Hatton brothers impress despite Flixton loss at leaders Stamford Bridge

Elliot Hatton shone with bat and ball in his side's loss at leaders Stamford Bridge

The home side won the toss with openers Martyn Woodliffe (48) and Ollie Pimlott (73) putting on 103 for the first wicket.

The partnership was broken by a piece of individual brilliance from Max Harland, a direct-hit removing the former.

James Pick (37), Dominic Rhodes (40) and Ameya Joshi (46no) with late order hitting continued to put pressure on the Flixton bowlers, the innings finishing on 296 for 6.

Elliot Hatton was once again the pick of the Flixton bowlers with 3 for 59.

The Flixton reply stuttered along with wickets falling regularly.

Jake Hatton (56no) tried to keep the home bowlers at bay with brother Elliot (44), Max Harland (28) and Connor Stephenson (24) attempting hold back the inevitable.

The innings finished on 219 all out after 43.2 overs. For the second time this season, the scourge of the Flixton batters was Dave Chaplin with 4 for 63.