Hatton brothers shine as Folkton & Flixton CC earn victory at Cottingham
Folkton & Flixton CC secured a hard-fought win at Cottingham in the YPLN Championship (East).
Cottingham won the toss and chose to bat with James Berridge (36) taking the positive approach before being bowled by 13 year old Rehaan Shyamsundar. Wickets fell regularly leaving the hosts on 67-5 until Dan Furlong (54) and Sam Wilson (46) took the total to a respectable 190.
Pick of the Flixton bowlers were Elliot Hatton (3-28) and younger brother Calum (3-39).
In reply, Flixton were steady but lost wickets, Elliot Hatton capped a fine all-round display with 42 but older brother Jake Hatton held things together with a fine 57no. Connor Stephenson blasted a quickfire 30no to seal the win.
This Saturday Flixton host leaders Hull Zingari.