News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Hatton brothers shine as Folkton & Flixton CC earn victory at Cottingham

​Folkton & Flixton CC secured a hard-fought win at Cottingham in the YPLN Championship (East).

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st May 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Elliot Hatton impressed with bat and ball for Flixton. pic Richard PonterElliot Hatton impressed with bat and ball for Flixton. pic Richard Ponter
Elliot Hatton impressed with bat and ball for Flixton. pic Richard Ponter

Cottingham won the toss and chose to bat with James Berridge (36) taking the positive approach before being bowled by 13 year old Rehaan Shyamsundar. Wickets fell regularly leaving the hosts on 67-5 until Dan Furlong (54) and Sam Wilson (46) took the total to a respectable 190.

Pick of the Flixton bowlers were Elliot Hatton (3-28) and younger brother Calum (3-39).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Flixton were steady but lost wickets, Elliot Hatton capped a fine all-round display with 42 but older brother Jake Hatton held things together with a fine 57no. Connor Stephenson blasted a quickfire 30no to seal the win.

This Saturday Flixton host leaders Hull Zingari.

Related topics:Flixton