Heslerton and Seamer edge to thrilling opening Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A victories
Seamer looked to be heading for defeat after limping to 84-8 from 12 eight-ball overs at home to Scalby.
Ayat Khanna took 3-18 and Charlie Mabin 3-14 with only Matty Morris (32) and Harrison Wood (20) making any progress with the bat.
Darcy Walker’s 3-10 then slowed down Scalby’s reply, and despite 30no from Gregor Fraser, they ended up on 81-5.
Dan O’Conner bagged 3-10 and Charlie Parker 3-20 as the hosts were limited to 75-8 in 14 overs, Rob Middlewood top-scoring with 23.
Nick Lock was the key bowler for Heslerton as he took a stunning 5-12, the visitors slipping to 66 all out.
Defending champions Flixton won by 40 runs at home to Brompton.
Jake Hatton (30) and Charlie Colley (24) battled away as the hosts made 109-7, Dylan Nzvenga, Tom Fletcher-Varey and Ben Jarvis taking two wickets apiece.
Sam Hodgson-Pearson’s impressive 4-12 restricted Brompton to 69-6 in reply.
Newly-promoted Ebberston strolled to a 56-run success at last season’s runners-up Staxton.
Alex Machen led the way for Ebberston with 49, fellow opener Ben Lockey added 37 and number three Jon Mason 35 as they posted 154-4. Nine-man Staxton struck 98-7 in reply, Chris Dove making 31.
It was a great start for Ebberston, as their B team won by 11 runs at home to derby rivals Snainton.
Jack Garrity’s 37 along with 35 from George Hardie steered the hosts to 117-5, Ben Norman the star bowler for Snainton with 3-22.
Skipper Luke Smith’s excellent 63, allied to fellow opener Jack Oakley’s 30 was not enough for Snainton as they ended on 106-2.
Cayton won by 32 runs at home to Sherburn.
Home skipper Toby Jones hammered 64no and Justin Morgan 36 in their 146-7, Jamie Thomson taking 3-41.
James Ward steered Cayton to victory with his 3-11 as Sherburn reached 114-8.
Forge Valley won by 26 runs at Wykeham B in Division C.
Opener Charlie Baldwin’s 44no guided Valley to 91-5, the hosts slipping to 65-7 in reply.
Muston triumphed by eight wickets at home to Seamer & Irton B, Scalby B won by 10 wickets against Scarborough Rugby Club and Filey roared to a 121-run success at Snainton B.