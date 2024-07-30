Heslerton CC seal Scarborough Hospital Bowl final win against Ganton CC

Heslerton CC won the Hospital Bowl final against Ganton on Friday evening at Scarborough CC. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

Heslerton Cricket Club ended Ganton Cricket Club ’s recent dominance of the Scarborough Hospital Bowl competition by securing a six-wicket success on a sunny Friday evening at Scarborough Cricket Club’s North Marine Road ground.

Ganton made first use of the North Marine Road wicket in the final and Jack Heslehurst, alongside Freddie Bradley (25), opened aggressively.

Two quick wickets by Heslerton's evergreen seamer Andy Slaughter pegged the holders back, who reached the halfway point on 68-2 after ten overs.

Good innings from Will and Rob Bradley, who both made 28, kept the scoreboard ticking over for Ganton, but Heslerton’s skipper Rob Middlewood snapped up a brace of wickets against his former club, which ended promising starts from both batters as the innings ended on 120-7 after their 20 overs.

Heslerton CC sealed a Scarborough Hospital Bowl final win against Ganton CC PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Ganton, who were searching for their fourth consecutive Bowl triumph, were put on the back foot as stalwart Kristian Wilkinson smacked a quick 20 as Heslerton raced out of the traps in their run-chase.

They appeared in control, but two wickets in the 11th over for Will Bradley, including the dangerous Sam Triffitt (27) kept the holders in the game.

This brought Nicky Lock to the crease, who eased any Heslerton nerves and rebuilt the team’s innings, proving to be particularly strong off his pads.

Ganton threw everything at Heslerton in defence of their crown, but Lock held the key as the left-hander ended unbeaten on 26, supported by all-rounder Middlewood, who hit the winning runs and saw their side home.

Competition President Mick Blackborrow congratulated both sides on a good final and then presented the trophy to the triumphant Heslerton captain Middlewood.

The Scarborough Hospital Cup final will take place on Friday, August 2, again at the North Marine Road ground, with a 6pm start as Malton & Old Malton CC will be up against either Folkton & Flixton CC or Pickering CC in a clash of the Yorkshire Premier League North sides.