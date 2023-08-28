News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Home loss sees Whitby Cricket Club first-team slip into NYSD Division One drop-zone

Whitby CC 1sts slipped into the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League Division One relegation zone after their 102-run home loss against Marton on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 28th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Whitby CC 2nds claimed an easy win at Stokesley.Whitby CC 2nds claimed an easy win at Stokesley.
Whitby CC 2nds claimed an easy win at Stokesley.

The visitors racked up a massive 288-4, Paul Vaughan smacking a superb 113 not out.

Steven Allen took 3-68 for the home side.

In reply, Theo Clarke smacked an impressive 69, with skipper Kai Morris adding 40 and opener Joel Lloyd 38, but the hosts slipped from 139-3 to 186 all out.

Whitby skipper Kai Morris hit 40 in the home loss.Whitby skipper Kai Morris hit 40 in the home loss.
Whitby skipper Kai Morris hit 40 in the home loss.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitby now host relegation rivals Rockliffe Hall in a must-win clash on Saturday.

Whitby 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at seven-man Stokesley 2nds.

Michael Thompson took 3-28 as the hosts were skittled for 91.

Rhys Buck (26no), Joe Crowther (26) and David Stonehouse (22no) guided the visitors to a winning 94-2 in 9.5 overs.

The 2nds will head to Richmondshire 4ths this coming Saturday.

Related topics:North YorkshireKai MorrisWhitby