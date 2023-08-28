Home loss sees Whitby Cricket Club first-team slip into NYSD Division One drop-zone
The visitors racked up a massive 288-4, Paul Vaughan smacking a superb 113 not out.
Steven Allen took 3-68 for the home side.
In reply, Theo Clarke smacked an impressive 69, with skipper Kai Morris adding 40 and opener Joel Lloyd 38, but the hosts slipped from 139-3 to 186 all out.
Whitby now host relegation rivals Rockliffe Hall in a must-win clash on Saturday.
Whitby 2nds eased to an eight-wicket win at seven-man Stokesley 2nds.
Michael Thompson took 3-28 as the hosts were skittled for 91.
Rhys Buck (26no), Joe Crowther (26) and David Stonehouse (22no) guided the visitors to a winning 94-2 in 9.5 overs.
The 2nds will head to Richmondshire 4ths this coming Saturday.