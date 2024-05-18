Hosts Flixton CC sunk by Londesborough Park in YPLN Championship East clash
Stand-in Flixton captain Rich Malthouse won the toss and elected to bat, writes John Boddy.
Progress was steady with opening batsman Malthouse making 33 but wickets began to fall when James Beevers came into the attack, joined by fellow slow bowler Ben Shingles.
Number five batsman Jake Hatton made 39 but with Flixton reduced to 131 for 8, number seven Calum Hatton (35no) and number 10 Marley Ward (41no) put on 66 with an unbeaten ninth-wicket partnership leaving Flixton on a respectable 197 for 8 after 50 overs.
Ward hammered a couple of sixes and four fours in his 39-ball innings, Calum adding three fours and a six in his 46-ball knock.
James Beevers took 4 for 48 and Ben Shingles 3 for 44 in their respective 13 overs.
In reply, opener James Beevers made 29 but the innings was held together by skipper Michael Drewery (77 in 67 balls including five sixes and seven fours) and Michael Laverack who batted through the innings for 66no from 122 deliveries, including 11 fours.
The visitors finished the game with 198 for 5 in 44.5 overs, Elliot Hatton taking 3-51.
Next Saturday Flixton are away at Woodhouse Grange 2nds.
On Sunday they play Thornton Watlass in the National Village Cup and on Bank Holiday Monday they play Driffield 2nds away.