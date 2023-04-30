Will Hutchinson was in top form for Flixton over the weekend Picture by Will Palmer.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Flixton openers Will Hutchinson (31) and Richard Malthouse (23) laid a decent foundation of 47 for the first wicket.

Things soon turned sour as wickets fell with regularity, mainly due to tight bowling from Matthew Ainley 3 for 26 and Sam Britton 3 for 32.

The home total of 157 all out after 40 overs always felt below par.

The Woodhouse Grange reply began badly, reduced to 12 for 3 within the first four overs giving the home side hope.

Opener Ted Baty (45) and Jonny Shepherdson (74no) settled any nerves as the visitors ran out comfortable winners by six wickets.

n the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship (East), Flixton secured a six-wicket win at Driffield 2nds on Saturday.

Captain Harry Walmsley won the toss and elected to bat in what appeared to be bowler friendly conditions.

Connor Stephenson made full use taking 5 for 42 before Tom Welch (65) and James Richardson (28) helped the home team to finish on 179-9 after the 50 overs.

Flixton lost early wickets but captain Harry Walmsley (86no) and Will Hutchinson (40) took the reply from 9-2 to 137-3.

The away team had little trouble knocking off the Driffield total with six wickets and more than ten overs in hand.

