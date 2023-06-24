Elliot Hatton bagged a crucial 4-13 in 8.5 overs for Flixton in their home win against Bridlington.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Flixton found runs hard to come by on a turning pitch, at one point falling to 56-7, writes John Boddy.

Captain Harry Walmsley (71) and keeper Marley Ward (27no) took the score to 166-9 in 50 overs.

Adam Newington took 4-19 for Bridlington.

The reply got off to the worst possible start, Casey Rudd falling to the first ball of the Brid innings.

Keeper Sam Wragg (30) and ex-Flixton captain Will Norman (20) kept the tempo going but wickets soon fell rapidly.

Rehaan Shyamsundar with 4-11 in six overs and Elliot Hatton 4-13 in 8.5 overs reduced Brid to 84 all out in 25.5 overs.