Hosts Folkton & Flixton inflict first defeat of season upon high-flyers Hull Zingari

Elliot Hatton took two wickets in the win for Flixton

Zingari won the toss, chose to bat first but failed to capitalise on favourable batting conditions, falling to 55 for 5 including the dangerous Jack Storey for 29, writes John Boddy.

Keeper James Phillips (66) and opening bowler Callum Hellwig (31) did their best but 182 all out in 46.1 overs always looked vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flixton stuck to the task admirably in the field with young Oliver Stabler running out Zingari captain Nathan Johnson. Connor Stephenson, Elliot and Calum Hatton took two wickets apiece.

Will Hutchinson struck 31 in Flixton's win. Picture by Will Palmer.

The Flixton response was spearhead by Rich Malthouse (57), backed up by Will Hutchinson (31), sharing a 60-run first wicket partnership.

Jake Hatton (44no) and captain Harry Walmsley (22no) saw the home team safely register a comprehensive win with over 11 overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad