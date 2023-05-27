News you can trust since 1882
Hosts Folkton & Flixton inflict first defeat of season upon high-flyers Hull Zingari

In the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East, Flixton inflicted a first defeat of the season by eight wickets upon visitors and league leaders Hull Zingari.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th May 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 18:44 BST
Elliot Hatton took two wickets in the win for FlixtonElliot Hatton took two wickets in the win for Flixton
Zingari won the toss, chose to bat first but failed to capitalise on favourable batting conditions, falling to 55 for 5 including the dangerous Jack Storey for 29, writes John Boddy.

Keeper James Phillips (66) and opening bowler Callum Hellwig (31) did their best but 182 all out in 46.1 overs always looked vulnerable.

Flixton stuck to the task admirably in the field with young Oliver Stabler running out Zingari captain Nathan Johnson. Connor Stephenson, Elliot and Calum Hatton took two wickets apiece.

Will Hutchinson struck 31 in Flixton's win. Picture by Will Palmer.Will Hutchinson struck 31 in Flixton's win. Picture by Will Palmer.
Will Hutchinson struck 31 in Flixton's win. Picture by Will Palmer.
The Flixton response was spearhead by Rich Malthouse (57), backed up by Will Hutchinson (31), sharing a 60-run first wicket partnership.

Jake Hatton (44no) and captain Harry Walmsley (22no) saw the home team safely register a comprehensive win with over 11 overs to spare.

Next Saturday Flixton are at Patrington.

