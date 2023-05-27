Hosts Scarborough CC beat champions Driffield Town to open YPLN Premier account

Tristan Van Schalkwyk works through square leg during his superb innings of 54 not out in the home win for Scarborough. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the home team soon had the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 28-4, writes Simon Dobson.

Muhammad Ayub, a recent acquisition from Hull Zingari, claimed 3-7 in an inspired spell of new ball bowling, well supported by seamer Corey Hart (1-20).

George Drury (32) and Jack Oakley led the recovery with a 5th wicket stand of 67 but three quick wickets, including two for Jack Redshaw (2-25) saw Driffield struggling at 102-7.

Muhammad Ayub celebrates a wicket, he ended up with 3-33 on his debut.

Former Scarborough man Jack Holt joined Oakley and the pair were in a positive mood.

Oakley reached his half century and Holt moved to a run a ball 27 as the pair added 60 for the eighth wicket.

Skipper Ben Gill turned to Matty Turnbull, who claimed 2-2 in six balls, before Oakley holed out at long on in the very next over for a superb 78 from 89 balls with a four and seven sixes as Driffield ended on 162 all out in 43.2 overs.

Rob Pinder and Redshaw (42 off 69 balls) opened up with great discipline against some lively bowling with the pair putting on 71 for the first wicket before Redshaw was dismissed.

Matty Turnbull hit 22no and took 2-2 for the hosts.

When Pinder was caught at slip for a patient 36 (93 balls), Driffield had the hosts 106-3 but Tristan Van Schalkwyk remained focused.

The young South African grew in confidence and found a suitable ally in the form of Matty Turnbull.

The pair steered the side to a superb win, their first of the campaign with 9.2 overs left and an unbroken stand of 59.

Van Schalkwyk remained unbeaten on a run a ball 54 and Turnbull 22 not out.

Opener Rob Pinder anchored the reply with 36.

Result: *Scarborough 165-3 (Tristan Van Schalkywk 54, Jack Redshaw 42, Rob Pinder 36, Alec Drury 2-37) beat Driffield Town 162 all out (Jack Oakley 78, George Drury 32, Jack Holt 27, Muhammad Ayub 3-33, Matty Turnbull 2-2. Jack Redshaw 2-25) by seven wickets.

Scarborough 2nds fell to a 72-run Yorkshire Premier League North Division One East defeat on their trip to South Holderness.

The hosts posted an imposing 238-7 with Richard Rosindale and Luke Ingram both reaching half centuries.

Aminda Weerasooriya (2-44) and Zain Maqsood (2-47) returned the best figures for the visitors, while Alfie Wood (1-23) bowled a tidy spell.

Weerasooriya also shone with the bat, top scoring with 30 (71 balls) but only Charlie Hooper, who made 24, had any real answer to Luke RIley who claimed 4-58 and Mark Johnson (3-24) with Scarborough all out for 166.