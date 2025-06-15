Hosts Scarborough CC lose to Beverley, Flixton sweep aside Harrogate 2nds
The hosts slumped from 113-4 to 152 all out in just 36 overs.
Brad Milburn impressed with a swift 36 in 33 balls, including one six and six fours, despite top-notch bowling from Aussie all-rounder Owen Patterson (4-44) claiming the first four wickets to reduce them to 70-4.
Prince Bedi added 21 and Ben Squires 23 as Scarborough tried to post a decent score, but Lewis Richardson snapped up 4-26 and Jared Goforth 2-39.
Bedi then took 2-21 to give the hosts hope, but James Shaw (68) and Patterson (53no) guided the visitors to a winning 157-3 in just 21.5 overs.
Scarborough make the trip to Sutton-on-Hull this coming Saturday.
In the Premier Division 2 Flixton gained a much-needed eight wicket win at home against Harrogate 2nds.
Harrogate won the toss, chose to bat first with opener Jordan Sleightholme crafting a steady 63. Wickets fell steadily before Ethan Roberts (46) and Brad Smith (19) pushed the score along to 199 all out in 49.4 overs.
Harry Walmsley took 4 for 49 with Ed Hopper and Rob Middlewood taking two wickets apiece.
The Flixton reply was quite imposing with openers Richard Malthouse (70) and Will Hutchinson (48) putting on 135 for the first wicket.
Walmsley (35no) and Ed Hopper (21no) confirmed a welcome win for the hosts in 43.1 overs.
Next Saturday Flixton are at Acomb.