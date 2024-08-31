Rob Pinder played some glorious shots in his unbeaten 84.

Scarborough CC firsts turned in an excellent performance to secure YPLN top-flight cricket next season as they overwhelmed Sessay at North Marine Road.

Despite the visitors winning the toss and electing to bat, Hayden WIlliamson’s brilliant new ball spell reduced Sessay to 39-5, writes Simon Dobson.

The young left-armer recorded 3-35 to rock the away side, with Gihan Koralage providing great control at the Peasholm End.

Guy Johnson (31) and Craig Ross, who made a battling 54 added 99 for the sixth wicket but the returning Koralage (3-36) clean bowled Johnson.

Harry Walmsley put in a fine all round display. Photos by Simon Dobson

Useful tail end contributions continued but a fine spell from Harry Walmsley (3-41) saw Sessay dismissed for 201.

In the absence of Jack Redshaw, Walmsley opened up alongside Rob Pinder and was soon into action being particularly strong through the offside.

The pair added 83 in just 56 minutes before Walmsley (42 from 49 balls) was run out when pushing for two. By now Pinder was also in his stride, with his trademark cover drive on full show and moved to an elegant 50 from 59 balls.

Alongside Koralage, the tempo was maintained with the pair adding 95 runs in just 13 overs.

Hayden Williamson took the new ball and claimed 3-35.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder fell for 39 (27 balls) leaving it to Pinder (84no) to steer the side to an eight-wicket win in just 31.1 overs and leapfrog their opponents in the league table.

The win moves Scarborough into ninth place and 24 points clear over 11th placed Stamford Bridge who they entertain next Saturday with a noon start.

They will play host to Bridge on Saturday with a noon start.

Scarborough seconds fell to a Division One East defeat at Pocklington with the hosts posting an imposing 276-7.

Craig Ross top scored for Sessay with a pugnacious half century.

James Fletcher hit 56 for the home side, before Cameron Mitchell cut loose with an unbeaten 87 in just 74 balls.

Brad Milburn claimed 3-83 while Charlie Hopper also bagged 2-58.

Milburn responded with a 75-ball 63, captain David Snowball also registered a half-century plus there was a useful 28 from Isaac Coates.

But a five-wicket hail from Henry Sumner (5-59) ended matters with the visitors on 218 all out, securing two bonus points in their attempt to finish in the top six ahead of a league restructure..