Hosts Scarborough CC sunk by high-flying Harrogate in rain-affected clash

Jack Redshaw bowled ten economical overs for the hosts.

Scarborough CC hosted top four outfit Harrogate at North Marine Road in the Yorkshire Premier League North on Saturday and asked the away side to bat first.

Ben Gill’s move almost reaped rewards but two sharp chances were spilled in the second over.

Opening pair Henry Thompson and Will Bates took full advantage adding 129 for the first wicket before Gregor Fraser dismissed the latter for a well compiled 51. The young spinner then captured the prize wicket of Thompson for 67 (88 balls) as ended his spell with fine figures of 3-39.

Despite a fine economical 10-over bowling stint from Jack Redshaw, Isaac Light hit a quick 36 and Arjun Ramkumar, who finished unbeaten with an elegant 40 (44 balls), kept the scoreboard moving as the visitors ended on 250-5.

Redshaw was in imperious form with the bat, dominating the opening stand of 56 with Rob Pinder and 37 for the second wicket alongside Matty Turnbull.

Redshaw raced to his half-century but when the left hander fell for a wonderfully compelling 70 from 91 balls, an innings which included four sixes, the chances of a successful chase slipped.

Gihan Koralage was well placed on 22 not out but significant heavy rain stopped play with the score on 135-4 after 37.2 overs, leaving the visitors gaining the full ten points and Scarborough, despite their effort, zero points.

Gill’s side face a double-header next weekend, travelling to defending title holders Castleford on Saturday, before hosting Appleby Frodingham the following day in the K3 Dental Yorkshire League Knockout Cup with a 12:30pm start.

Harrogate's Henry Thompson top scored for his side with 67. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

Scarborough second team’s Division One East trip to North Cave Coal Exporters ended in a disappointing defeat following an alarming batting collapse by the visitors.

Looking well placed at 62-3 with Dan Artley striking 26 (44 balls) but the introduction of Andy Kingston dramatically changed the game. Kingston claimed a remarkable 7-7 in 4.5 overs as the seconds lost seven wickets for just four runs.