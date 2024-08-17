Hosts Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts sunk by York, 2nds grab brilliant win at Hull

Young Gregor Fraser impressed for the hosts with 3-64.

Visitors York emerged comfortable winners over Scarborough CC firsts, cruising to a 56-run victory leaving the hosts looking over their shoulder as they are only 14 points clear of the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier relegation places.

Batting first, the away side posted an imposing 263-7 with Will Fraine top scoring with 69, writes Simon Dobson.

There were also half-centuries for York’s Duncan Snell (63) and former North Marine Road all-rounder Breidyn Schaper, who made 50.

York had appeared on course for a score in excess of 300, but good bowling from Gregor Fraser (3-64) and Archie Hammond, who claimed 3-61 slowed the run rate.

Former Scarborough player Breidyn Schaper had a fine all round game on his return.

Jack Redshaw hit 47 (66 balls) before falling to David Brent and while four other batters reached the twenties, no one could make a significant score.

Spinner Brent enjoyed his day at the office, claiming 5-36, with Schaper adding 2-21 as the home side slipped to 207 all out.

Scarborough face a vital trip to Hull Zingari next Saturday,

In a thrilling encounter, Scarborough seconds made the trip to Hull Zingari, won the toss and elected to field first.

Archie Hammond also claimed three wickets for Scarborough. PHOTOS BY SIMON DOBSON

The hosts innings of 258-8 was centred around a superb century from Laurence WIlkinson who made a superb 107 from just 108 balls.

Ben Squires proved to be the leading Scarborough bowler, claiming 4-68 while Evan Chapman also bagged 2-57.

Squires also made 44 in reply, while Tom Bussey added some early innings impetus with 37 (43 balls) but that man Wilkinson (3-31) struck three times in two overs to stun the visitors.

Skipper David Snowball then took the attack to the hosts before falling for 79 from just 73 balls.

Jack Redshaw works the ball through backward point.

Chapman added 29 before falling to Guy Martinson (4-65) leaving the seconds needing ten runs to win from the final over, with Tom Denton at the crease.

The youngster hit the first ball for four and kept his nerve to scramble a single on the last ball of the innings to secure a famous win.

The side have no league game scheduled on Saturday, but they will host local rivals Filey on Bank Holiday Monday with a noon start.